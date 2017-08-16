Kim Kardashian Admits She & Kanye Are ‘Trying’ For Baby #3: Is She Confirming A Surrogate?

It’s official! Kim Kardashian & Kanye West want another kid! Acknowledging the surrogacy rumors, Kim finally confessed she & her hubby are ‘definitely’ ‘hoping’ for a 3rd. But are they actually using a surrogate?

Another Kardashian-West baby seems to be on the horizon! Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Kim Kardashian, 36, opened up about the possibility of having a third child with her husband Kanye West, 40, and how they “definitely” want to expand their family. While it’s been reported before that Kim and Kanye are trying for a third baby, this is the first time Kim has officially confirmed the news. However, she refused to comment on rumors that they’re using a surrogate. “I hope so,” Kim told the publication when asked if she and Kanye are having another little one.

“There have been a lot of things said, and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything. We’re definitely trying. We are hoping so.” Now that Kim has confirmed at last that she and Kanye 100 percent want another baby, fans can pretty much count on them welcoming a child in the near future. After all, they have a way of making sure they get what they want! And since Kim’s doctors have advised her against carrying again, it’d be a safe bet that the celebs truly are using a surrogate to make their family-expansion dreams come true. Click here to see pics of the Kardashian kids.

News broke in June that Kim and Kanye had reportedly found a surrogate to carry their third baby, as they’re already the proud parents of North West, 4, and Saint West, 1. TMZ reported that Kimye has agreed to pay the surrogate $45,000 in 10 monthly, $4,500 installments, and that they also paid $68,850 upfront to the surrogacy agency as a deposit. The surrogate is required to not smoke, drink, or do drugs during the pregnancy.

“Kim has formed a tight bond with her surrogate. Kim likes to text, talk, and Facetime daily so she can really feel connected to her,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in late June. “Kim likes to have regular, up-to-the-minute updates on the surrogate’s health, diet and rest schedule. If she is feeling happy or sad, Kim wants to know about it. She is determined to be as helpful as possible.” Maybe Kim will finally reveal the truth behind her alleged surrogacy soon — until then, only time will tell!

