JAY-Z & Kanye West Tidal Dispute Turning Into A ‘War’? Jay Reportedly Not Into ‘Salvaging Friendship’

Kanye West and JAY-Z have a ‘lawsuit looming’ over Ye’s Tidal contract dispute, according to a shocking Aug. 16 report. Apparently, Kanye feels like the friendship is over for good, so he’s vowing to take Jay in court for all he’s worth!

Kanye West, 39, is so “furious” at JAY-Z, 47, that “he’s determined to drag Jay to court” to get the $3 million Tidal reportedly owes him, as an insider claims to Life & Style magazine in their Aug. 28 issue. “There’s no salvaging the friendship, so Kanye’s going full force,” the source tells the mag, adding that Jay plans to fight right back: “Jay would rather settle this man-to-man, but it’s gone beyond that now. This is war.” Yikes!

“This isn’t some little dispute, not in Kanye’s eyes,” the insider continues, “Kanye believes he’s owed by Tidal and he will fight for it [and he] feels deeply betrayed by Jay. This will get settled in the courtroom.” We previously knew that Kanye pulled out of his Tidal contract, therefore leaving the company. Now, Kanye “has no problem facing off with Jay in court” to get what he’s after, the source claims.

The “Famous” rapper’s resentment against Jay started building when he and Beyonce were no-shows at his wedding to Kim Kardashian in 2014, the report says. “Kanye thought his children would grow up with Jay’s kids [Blue Ivy, 5, and twins Sir and Rumi, 2 months],” the insider also shares. When Kanye realized that ship had sailed, he “was really hurt” and felt like “Jay used him for his music,” according to the report.

One thing’s for sure: Jay is ready for whatever Kanye has coming for him. “He thinks Kanye [has] got too big of a head for his own good,” the insider declares, “And in Jay’s world, you don’t surrender.”

