Kailyn Lowry ‘Exhausted & Emotional’ After Baby’s Birth: Preparing To Raise New Son Alone

It’s only been a few days since Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her third baby (a boy), which is why we weren’t too surprised to learn that she’s ‘exhausted and emotional’ while recuperating at home.

“Right now, Kailyn [Lowry] is just trying to rest as much as she can, and she’s bonding with the baby. She’s exhausted and emotional, but just really really happy that the baby is healthy and happy,” a source close to the Teen Mom 2 star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Sadly, the baby’s father, Chris Lopez, has been wishy-washy lately, so Kailyn is preparing to raise this child — who still doesn’t have a name — alone. “Kailyn’s trying to take one day at a time when it comes to Chris, but she’s pretty much prepared to raise the baby as a single mom,” the source adds.

As we previously told you, Chris had been absent throughout most of Kailyn’s pregnancy. He did, however, show up to the hospital when the baby was delivered — which was great — but because of his history with disappearing and not really wanting much to do with the baby, Kailyn is just preparing for the worst. And to be honest, we think that’s smart of her.

“Kailyn was really surprised when Chris turned up at the delivery room. Up until the last minute, she didn’t think he would show, but he did and he even drove them home from the hospital. But even so, she’s under no illusion that he will be as involved in the baby’s life as Javi [Marroquin] and Jo [Rivera] are in Isaac and Lincoln’s. Kailyn is expecting Chris to dip in and out of the baby’s life, but that said, she doesn’t want to assume, because she was already proven wrong when it came to the delivery,” our source also says.

