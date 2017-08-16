Jeffree Star Slams Kim Kardashian Drama: ‘Please F*ck Off There Are More Important Things’

Jeffree Star doesn’t need Kim Kardashian’s approval. Their back-and-forth relationship has the media in a frenzy, but he couldn’t care less because ‘there are more important things’ to worry about.

In a world so divided, where people are turning against each other for their gender, sexual preference, and skin color, is a beauty battle really the top priority? Jeffree Star doesn’t think so! His frenemy status with Kim Kardashian seems to be making front page news over tragedies like the Charlottesville car crash, and the singer-turned beauty guru is sick of it. “Every news and media outlet in the world has emailed and called my office all day asking me for a Kim. K quote.. Please f–k off,” he tweeted on Aug. 15 in a viscous rant. “Talking about makeup has turned into a blood bath since yesterday. WAKE UP. THERE ARE MORE IMPORTANT THINGS 2 WORRY ABOUT.” Amen!

In case you missed it, this media frenzy all began when the mother-of-two, who recently released her own beauty line, defended Jeffree and his racist remarks on social media. “Guys, I see you being so petty and bringing up things in his past where [Jeffree] was negative. But, he’s also apologized for those things and I get it’s a serious deal if you say racial things,” she said on Snapchat on Aug. 15. “But, I do believe in people changing and people that apologize; I will give them the benefit of the doubt and accept and change and move on.”

Every news and media outlet in the world has emailed and called my office all day asking me for a Kim. K quote.. Please fuck off — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

Talking about makeup has turned into a blood bath since yesterday. WAKE UP. THERE ARE MORE IMPORTANT THINGS 2 WORRY ABOUT. — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 15, 2017

