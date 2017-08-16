Is Blac Chyna Dating Mally Mall? New Report Says She’s Done With Mechie

Does Blac Chyna have a new man in her life?! Although she’s recently been linked to Mechie, a new report claims Chyna is now dating ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood’ star Mally Mall. Hmm…

Blac Chyna, 29, partied hard at Ace of Diamonds strip club on Aug. 14, and she was with rapper/producer, Mally Mall, 40, for most of the night! The pair, who were photographed leaving the venue together, are in the early stages of a new relationship, according to MediaTakeOut. While Chyna seemed to want to keep a low profile upon leaving the club, Mally Mall had a big smile on his face, and appeared to be enjoying the attention. The timing of this reported new romance is interesting, though, as Blac has been linked to Mechie in recent weeks.

During her blowout fight with Rob Kardashian, 30, at the beginning of July, the 30-year-old accused Blac of cheating on him with Mechie, but Chyna insisted she and Rob had been broken up for months at the time of this alleged infidelity. At first, Mechie asked to be kept out of Rob and Chyna’s drama, and he’s also insisted more than once that he’s ‘single,’ but we’ve still seen him out and about with the 29-year-old on multiple occasions in recent weeks. Most recently, they were seen out on a lunch date together Aug. 10.

Interestingly, on the same night Blac partied with rumored new man Mally Mall at AOD, Khloe Kardashian, 33, was also at the club with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26. However, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, the ladies didn’t say a word to each other throughout the evening, and were separated by the venue’s stages. Close call!

