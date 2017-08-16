‘Hollywood Medium’ Preview: Tyler Henry Makes A Shocking Revelation To Joanna Garcia Swisher

Actress Joanna Garcia Swisher breaks down in tears during her reading with Tyler Henry in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Aug. 16 episode of ‘Hollywood Medium.’

The Aug. 16 episode of Hollywood Medium is going to bring on all the tears. HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE preview of Joanna Garcia Swisher’s sit-down with Tyler Henry. “There’s a strong emphasis between these two, this man and this woman,” Tyler says to Joanna in our sneak peek. “They come through as a single unit. Usually, it means that these two people would have been so close in life that their relationship and the way that they would come through would be one person.”

Nick Swisher, Joanna’s husband and retired MLB player, is watching Joanna from another room. As Tyler continues his reading, Nick says, “This is gonna get emotional, dude.” As Joanna starts crying, Nick tears up as well.

“I want you to know that they’re both coming through totally at ease and completely calm,” Tyler says to Joanna about her close family friends. Tyler soon notices a “weird situation” going on. He asks Joanna if she knows who her family friends were giving money to before they died. “They would have been either loaning or giving to some extent, like, money,” he continues. “And this feeling is that this person just keeps taking and taking and taking, and they do not know when to stop taking this money. I feel like there is just not a sense of full resolve with this person, but it had to have been for so much more than just like money. They’re just bringing up this very toxic person. This person was very manipulative as well.”

