Emma Stone Tops Forbes’ Highest-Paid Actress List With Jaw-Dropping $26 Million

Emma Stone is rolling in the good life. She nabbed her first Oscar in 2017, now she’s the highest paid actress in Hollywood! We’ve got the details on who she bumped off.

Emma Stone is singing and dancing all the way to the bank thanks to her smash role in La La Land. It earned her nearly every awards show accolade including the 2017 Best Actress Oscar and now it’s helped make her the year’s highest earning film actress in Hollywood. According to Forbes magazine, the 28-year-old made $26 million in the past 12 months, bumping off pal and annual leader Jennifer Lawrence, 27, down to third place. The adorable red-head made nearly all of her income from La La Land, which went on to rake in $445.3 million in global global box office take.

The mag’s Natalie Robehmed told ET online that it was likely Emma’s belief in the film that caused her to take “lower upfront pay in order to get more compensation on the back end.” In other words, her initial paycheck wasn’t that big, but on the faith of it’s eventual massive success, she was rewarded richly in the end. Jennifer Aniston, 48, came in second on the list making $25.5 million, but that factored in her lucrative sponsorships with Smartwater and Aveeno.

That other rich, famous and beautiful Jennifer — J-Law — had a relatively light filming schedule and dropped out of the number from spot after reigning supreme for the last two years. She shot the thrillers Mother! and Red Sparrow and Dior endorsement deal still helped her rake in $24 million. Those Hunger Games franchises just couldn’t go on forever. The list rounded out with Melissa McCarthy, 46, in fourth place making $18 million and Mila Kunis, 34, finished out the top five making $15.5 million in the past 12 months. .

