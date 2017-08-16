Heather Heyer’s Mom Susan Bro Inspires Nation With Powerful Speech At Daughter’s Memorial

Heather Heyers’s mother, Susan Bro, gave a passionate speech at her daughter’s memorial after she was killed protesting white supremacists. Susan told mourners that the alt-right isn’t going to win.

Susan Bro stood strong in front of a massive audience who came to honor her late daughter, Heather Heyer 32. Heather was killed when a car plowed through a crowd of counter-protestors who came to UVA to condemn a white supremacist march. Heather lost her life, and her peers were injured. Susan told the audience at her daughter’s memorial service that Heather didn’t die in vain. Her death only shined a spotlight on the hatred of the so-called alt-right.

“They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified her,” Susan told the crowd, in part, in her powerful speech. ““Say to yourself, ‘What can I do to make a difference?’ and that’s how you’re going to make my child’s death worthwhile.” She ended her statement by saying, “I’d rather have my child, but by golly, if I gotta give her up, we’re gonna make it count. This is just the beginning of Heather’s legacy.”

Her beautiful, fiery speech moved the nation. Activists across the country are mourning Heather and carrying signs bearing her face at protests, including those outside the Trump Tower in New York City. They want President Donald Trump, 71, to express more than half-hearted condolences to Heather’s family. They want him to firmly condemn white supremacists instead of talking about the “good” on “many sides.”

Heather’s father, Mark Heyer, also spoke at her memorial service. His speech was softer, telling the audience that “we just need to stop all this stuff and just forgive each other. No father should have to do this. But I love my daughter… You loved her too.” He’s right about that.

Heather Heyer's mom: “Say to yourself ‘What can I do to make a difference?’ and that's how you're going to make my child's death worthwhile" pic.twitter.com/1sZxmDzc9t — ABC News (@ABC) August 16, 2017

