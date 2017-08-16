Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Pregnancy Rumors — The Truth About Her ‘Baby Bump’

Is Gwen Stefani really expecting another child with Blake Shelton?! Our source has the EXCLUSIVE details behind the photos in question!

On Aug. 15, the internet was aflutter when images surfaced of Gwen Stefani, 47, looking, well, like she got knocked up! In the photo, the Voice judge is seen sporting a floral dress with a mesh cutout exposing her tummy and maybe it’s just how the fabric falls, but she looks pretty preggo! Perhaps it’s her hand draped in front of her, almost like she is clasping her tummy, that has fans so convinced! But this pic is hardly evidence that the bombshell actually has a baby on the way with Blake Shelton, 41. We need answers! Thankfully, our insider got to the bottom of this perplexing mystery! Take a look back at this adorable couple right here!

“Gwen is most definitely not pregnant,” a source shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Blake has been low-key hoping for a while that they might have a happy accident and Gwen would wind up pregnant again but for now that simply is not the case. Gwen is so tiny, if she has a big lunch, she can appear to be 3 months along. But she is not…not now at least. Blake and Gwen are happy, totally in love and are not actively trying to have babies right now. However, they are also not trying to not have babies…so they are leaving things to chance and fate.” That’s sounds awfully promising!

According to our insiders, the No Doubt singer hasn’t hesitated to share her interest in having another child with her country music fella in the past! “Gwen loves being a mom and as much as she thought she was done having kids, that all changed when she met Blake,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She feels like Blake is her true soulmate and there’s nothing she’d love more than to have a baby with him.” Well, what are you two waiting for!?

