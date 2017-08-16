Gregg Sulkin Moves On With Bella Thorne’s Co-Star Lexy Panterra: Girl Code Broken?

After being single for more than a year, Gregg Sulkin has moved on with Lexy Panterra, who, interestingly, worked on a movie with Bella Thorne while she was dating Gregg. Is this a total violation of girl code?!

All ladies know the rule: You don’t date your friends’ exes! So, fans found it pretty interesting when Gregg Sulkin, 25, was photographed out with his rumored new girlfriend, Lexy Panterra, 28, on Aug. 14. After all, Lexy and Bella Thorne, 19, filmed Boo! A Madea Halloween together just last year, and it was Bella who was dating Gregg at that time. However, sources close to the 28-year-old insist that no girl code was broken here because Lexy and Bella reportedly weren’t friends off-set, according to TMZ. The site reports that the ladies were simply “Hollywood friends,” as one insider calls it, and haven’t even talked in months.

Let’s not forget that Bella has certainly moved on from Gregg, too. She started dating Tyler Posey, 25, just weeks after the split, and has since been linked to stars like Charlie Puth, 25, and Scott Disick, 33, As of a few weeks ago, Bella has been dating Blackbear, 26, and they even made their red carpet debut at the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 13. Plus, Bella and Gregg definitely still seem to be on good terms, and even sparked rumors of a romantic reconciliation multiple times at the beginning of summer after they were photographed hanging out and even flaunting PDA on various occasions. Clearly, they each hold a special spot for each other in their hearts!

Meanwhile, if Lexy’s name sounds familiar, it might be because she was photographed cozying up to none other than Brooklyn Beckham, 18, at Coachella just a few months ago. She’s also done some singing and has a viral twerking video on the Internet!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Gregg and Lexy make a cute couple? Do you think she broke girl code?