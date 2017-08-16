‘Game of Thrones’: Did Daenerys’ Vision in Season 2 Predict Her True Mission? Fan Theory

Did Daenerys Targaryen’s visit to the House of the Undying in Season 2 tease her ultimate fate? A new fan theory has surfaced that has fans absolutely buzzing! Warning! Spoilers ahead!

When all is said and done on Game of Thrones, we’re all hoping that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) takes her rightful place on the Iron Throne, right? Well, what if the Mother of Dragons succeeds but she doesn’t claim the 7 kingdoms? A new theory is circulating that predicts her true goal and it’s got nothing to do with the Red Keep! Reddit user Sephelutis writes that her fate was predicted in the finale of Season 2 in which everyone’s favorite queen enters the House of the Undying to rescue her three then-baby dragons from a warlock named Pyat Pree. But what she discovers along the way is what’s being hotly debated! Check out pics from Season 7 of HBO’s hit show right here!

Before Daenerys is able to rescue her lil firebreathers, she must first face a few tempting visions. She finds herself in a circular room where she is surrounded by doors. She appears to pick one at random as one of her dragons cries out for her in the distance. The doorway leads her into the throne room in King’s Landing. Except it’s now in ruins and snow is drifting from above. Just as she goes to touch the Iron Throne the dragon shrieks again, pulling her away.

She wanders out into the snow and discovers a makeshift tent. Inside are her dead husband Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) and her unborn child Rhaego. It’s idyllic and she is clearly tempted to stay. But she leaves again, attempting to track down her shrieking dragons. When she discovers them, Pyat Pree tries to enslave her in order to boost his magic. That’s when she lets her “children” unleash their fire for the first time, killing the warlock.

As devoted fans know, in episode 6 of Season 7 Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and his band of outlaws and wildings are headed north of the wall in order to somehow capture a White Walker to prove to Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) that an army of the dead are indeed marching south. Sephelutis argues that the dragon Daenerys heard crying for her in the House of the Undying was actually a nod at Jon, who will need her to rescue him with one of her dragons while battling the undead! It’s a stretch but who wouldn’t love to see Daenerys’ dragons attacking the Others while whisking away the King in the North!

