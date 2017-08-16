‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: New Episode Leaked 5 Days Early & Fans Are Freaking Out

Another day, another ‘Game of Thrones’ leak. The Aug. 20 episode, the last episode before the finale, was leaked days in advance after a major HBO error! The fan reaction to the latest leak is priceless!

HBO España and HBO Nordic accidentally made the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones season 7 available on-demand five days early. The episode was reportedly available to subscribers for one hour before it was taken down, The Independent reports. That was more than enough time for the episode to be ripped and posted online. Footage from episode 6 has made its way onto Reddit via YouTube links and more. “We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms,” HBO Europe said in a statement. “The error appears to have originated with a third party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized. This is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the U.S.”

This is the latest in a series of shocking Game of Thrones leaks. Episode 4 of season 7 — “The Spoils of War” — was stolen from Star India and leaked online a few days before the episode’s Aug. 6 premiere. So far, four people have been arrested in connection to the leak. In addition, the script for episode 4 was leaked online by hackers after they got their hands on 1.5 terabytes of data from HBO in a massive hack. The hackers have threatened to release more Game of Thrones content. Thankfully, the leaks have not impacted the show’s ratings. Episode 4 that was leaked online was the most-watched Game of Thrones episode ever, with 10.2 million viewers tuning in, until the Aug. 13 episode, which was watched by 10.72 million people.

Once fans found out about the latest leak, they actually had a good laugh about it. Considering how much HBO has been plagued by leaks in the last few weeks, HBO Spain accidentally leaking episode was pretty hilarious to fans. Check out some of their funny tweets below:

Hackers: "Give us money or we'll leak the episodes" HBO: "Not if we leak it first"#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7ssmpctNIt — Cà90 (@_Ca90_) August 16, 2017

HBO be like: Hackers can't leak the episode if we leak it ourselves. 😂 HBO Spain aired episode 6#GameofThrones#GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/bb4IBpe2Cb — Hanii🇵🇰 (@HaniiSays) August 16, 2017

