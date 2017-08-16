Fergie, 42, Gets Topless To Promote New Album Cover & Release Date — Sexy Video

The Dutchess is BACK — and this time, it’s double the trouble. While promoting her upcoming album, Fergie posed completely topless on the cover and dropped the official release date!

OMG WHEN CAN WE HEAR NEW MUSIC FROM FERGIE?! The singer, who went solo in 2005 after temporarily leaving the Black Eyed Peas, teased her second album on Aug. 16 and also revealed its official release date. Double Dutchess is a follow-up to her highly successful album The Dutchess, which came out foreverrrr ago in 2006. Now, more than a decade later, fans are itching to hear Fergie’s newest music. All of our dreams will become a reality on Aug. 25. That’s right, in just a couple of weeks, the singer will drop her full-length album.

But for now, the “M.I.L.F.$” songstress is driving us crazy with teases and mini clips. In the promotional video, Fergie poses in a variety of different outfits, each one sexier than the next. She stuns in a skintight leotard, high heels, an avant-garde dress, dramatic makeup, and at one point, she’s even completely topless. It’s easy to forget that Fergie is 42 years old and a mother-of-one to son Axl with hubby Josh Duhamel. She’s never looked better and only gets hotter with age. Clearly 42 is the new 22!

Proving that age is just a silly number, Fergie strutted her stuff in Hawaii for a luxurious getaway. The blonde bombshell looked phenomenal in her tiny black bikini, rocking a side ponytail and Ray-Ban sunglasses by the pool. She was spotted sipping endless cups of water (probably from the fountain of youth) and snacking on fruit. We can only hope that by eating healthy and drinking tons of fluids, we’ll look that stunning at 42!

