It’s Craig. Daniel Craig. On Aug. 15, the 49-year-old English actor revealed to Stephen Colbert that he will be returning as James Bond for the upcoming 007 film and we’re dying! Get our exclusive details here!

We are shaken — not stirred — by this epic news! When Daniel Craig, 49, joined Stephen Colbert for the Late Show on Aug. 15, we were hoping he might talk about the possibility of him returning as James Bond in the next 007 film — but we never dreamed he’d actually confirm the news! The late night host played things cool, trying to feel out the British actor for an answer, which Daniel actually offered up! “Yes,” he said, without giving any further details, except confirming this will be it for him as Bond! Click here to see pics of Daniel.

Before this insane news broke, a source close to the studio told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, Daniel was interested, but he wanted a much fatter check than last time. “The back and forth of is he or isn’t he still Bond still lingers and it all comes down to money,” the source said. “Daniel is playing hard to get because he wants the biggest pay day ever to do two more films and there happens to be a lot of apprehension from the studio on signing him to such a big deal because Spectre didn’t do as well as everyone thought it would have done and they don’t want to overpay him, but they certainly want to give him his fair share. So it is still a tug of war on getting the deal done.”

It looks like Daniel got his pay day, because he’s agreed to suit up least one more time! The untitled Bond 25 movie is currently set for a Nov. 8, 2019 release, to bow just a little earlier in the UK and rest of the world, as is tradition. Now if Cara Delevingne turns out to be the next Bond Girl we’ll be all set!

