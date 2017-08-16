Christina El Moussa Officially Files For Divorce From Husband Tarek: Does She Want Spousal Support?

It’s official: Christina and Tarek El Moussa are divorcing. New court documents filed by Christina reveal that they are going ahead with their divorce, as well as what the mother of two is requesting.

Christina El Moussa, 34, is done. On Wednesday, August 16 it was revealed by Us Weekly that the Flip or Flop star had filed official divorce paperwork to proceed with her legal split from Tarek El Moussa. Christina’s filing comes six months after Tarek filed his own divorce papers, requesting spousal support from his soon-to-be ex-wife. However, the report claims that Christina is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children, and that she, too, is requesting spousal support. In light of his previous request, she’s asked the court to dismiss his filing for spousal support. Yikes.

Other than that, the divorce documents seem to be relatively standard. Despite their split, Christina and Tarek have handled their pending divorce relatively well, and hopefully will be able to workout whatever differences are left in court. We are also happy to see that Christina and Tarek are willing to co-parent their children after their divorce by sharing custody. It shows that they are putting their children before their differences and broken relationship, which is very important for their well being. We hope that Christina and Tarek get what they want, and that their family — including daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, almost 2 — recovers from this heartbreaking split.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Christina and Tarek proceeding with their divorce? Comment below, let us know.