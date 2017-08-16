Has Chris Pratt Already Moved On With Mystery Woman After Anna Faris Split? The Truth

Uh oh! Chris Pratt’s split with Anna Faris is still SO FRESH yet he’s already been spotted out with a new mystery woman. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on who she is.

The first things fans must have thought when they saw pics of Chris Pratt, 38, hopping aboard a private jet with a sunglasses-wearing mystery lady on Aug. 15 is that, ‘Well he isn’t wasting any time!'” The movie star and wife Anna Faris, 40, just freshly split, and already she’s made it known that she felt let down that he didn’t “have her back” in their marriage. It turns out the mystery blonde is just one of his employees. “The woman boarding the private jet with Chris this week was nothing more than an assistant that works with and travels with Chris. There is nothing romantic happening between Chris and that woman and as there is nothing romantic between Chris and anyone right now,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

"Chris is pretty heartbroken about his marriage ending and is in no place to be seeing anyone romantically anytime soon. He is putting all his time and energy into work, which he sees as a healthy distraction to the challenges in his personal life," our insider adds. It was his busy work schedule that helped contribute to the downfall of their eight year union and with several massive releases coming up between now and 2020, that isn't going to leave room for starting a new love life. See pics of Chris and Anna's adorable relationship through the years

The Guardians of the Galaxy star – who just announced a third installment of the wildly successful franchise — doesn’t even have the time to pack his bags and get out of the house he shared with his adorable wife and son Jack, four. “Since the announcement of his split with Anna, Chris has really thrown himself into his career. He is so focused on filming that he has not even had a chance to move out of the family home,” our source shares. Yikes, well throwing yourself into work is one way to move beyond heartache….even though that might have been one of the biggest problems in their downfall.

