Chris Pratt Swearing Off Dating After Anna Faris: Wants To Drown Himself In Work & Fatherhood

Chris Pratt may be one of Hollywood’s hottest stars — who’s also newly single — but that doesn’t mean he’ll be flaunting his new bachelor status anytime soon. We exclusively learned the actor has zero interest in dating!

While we’re sure many women are pining after Chris Pratt, 38, after he and his wife Anna Faris, 40, announced their split last week, the truth is, Chris has no plans whatsoever to date in the near future. Instead, the Passengers star is determined to stay focused on his booming career as well as being the best dad he can be to his and Anna’s son Jack Pratt, 4. “No one at all should even try to connect Chris with anyone because he is not looking to get into a relationship in any way shape or form,” a source close to Chris told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He is definitely mourning losing Anna and has to work that out before he even thinks about getting into another relationship. He is going to drown himself into his work and being a great father only.” We can totally respect that! After all, the favorite Hollywood couple tied the knot eight years ago, and their split came as a major shock to fans. Anna especially is reportedly taking the separation particularly hard. “Anna can’t believe she’s going to have to start dating again in her 40s,” another insider told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Just thinking about it makes her break down in tears. She can’t even wrap her head around it.” Click here to see pics of Anna and Chris’ relationship timeline.

The couple announced their separation on Aug. 6, with a social media statement that just about broke our hearts. “We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the post read. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt.”

Clearly Anna and Chris are making Jack a priority throughout this whole ordeal though. In fact, Chris has already made a public appearance with their adorable son since news of his split surfaced. The actor stepped out to take Jack to church on Aug. 13, and Chris carried the preschooler, which was almost too much cuteness to handle! The two were all smiles too as Jack rocked cowboy boots and a sunhat.

