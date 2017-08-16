Chris Brown Boasts About Being ‘Dangerous’ On New Track After Rihanna Fight Details Come Out
Chris Brown dropped a new single today, Aug. 16, and announced when his new album ‘Heartbreak on a Full Moon’ is coming, too. However, his choice of phrase on the track has us cringing…
Chris Brown, 28, has ensure that we’ll have the best Halloween ever by announcing that his 9th studio album Heartbreak on a Full Moon will arrive Oct. 31. On top of that, he’s given us a new jam. Listen to “Questions” above!
Yes, it’s catchy, but upon further inspection of the lyrics, your smile might fade. “And if you thought you could get away from me…” he sings, “You’re coming home with me tonight…she only love me ’cause I’m dangerous. ” In light of recent revelations about his volatile relationship with Rihanna, 29, we’re left with a sour taste in our mouths.
Here’s Chris’ album announcement:
