Celine Dion Loses It At Her Son’s Ice Hockey Game: Watch Her Cheer Like A Champ For Her Boy

Celine Dion’s one enthusiastic fan! Breaking out her best moves at her oldest son’s hockey game, the star instantly launched a thousand memes while proudly cheering for her boy. Watch her go ham in the stands!

We’ll have whatever she’s having! Celine Dion, 49, was filled with team spirit while attending her son, René-Charles Angelil‘s, 16, ice hokey game on Aug. 13 in Las Vegas. Being the performer that she is, Celine couldn’t stay seated in the stands for long, and she was soon over taken with energy. Leaping out of her seat, Celine began dancing while rooting for her oldest child — and seriously, her enthusiasm is EVERYTHING. Click here to see pics of Celine Dion’s fierce fashion looks.

Caught on camera by a fan in the audience, Celine was spotted wildly cheering for her son while clapping and jumping up and down as René-Charles raced around the rink. The best part? Celine’s the only one in the video who’s excited enough by the game to be out of her seat — now THAT’S a die-hard fan! “Hockey mom Céline Dion cheering for her son is exactly the pick-me-up we all need this week,” a Twitter-user who posted the vid of the mom-of-three getting rowdy, said.

Celine also pumped her fists in the air, swayed from right to left, clapped ferociously, and essentially just looked like she was having the time of her life! But if her antics of support weren’t enough, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer also sported a jersey printed with her son’s surname, Angelil, on the back. Later, she even had enough energy left to pose for a selfie with two young fans who also attended the game. It’s official: Celine Dion is our spirit animal!

Hockey mom Céline Dion cheering for her son is exactly the pick-me-up we all need this week. pic.twitter.com/NPSZgAZxQs — Chris Hanna (@Chris_Hanna) August 15, 2017

René-Charles’ father, Celine’s husband for 12 years up until he died of cancer in 2016, was Rene Angelil. Rene and Celine share two more children together, twin boys Eddy and Nelson, 6. René-Charles plays hockey for the U16 Golden Knights team in Sin City, where his mom has a residency at the Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace. And while Celine has a rigorous work schedule, clearly she puts being a mom — and being a fabulous one at that — first!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving this clip of Celine dancing for her son? What a stellar mom, right?