Justin Bieber & More Celebs Who Tattooed Their Significant Others On Their Bodies

Have you ever done crazy things for love? How about tattooing your significant other on your body? Stars like Justin Bieber, Rihanna and more have done so in the past — but what happens after the relationship ends? See here!

Getting your significant other tattooed on your body sounds like the most romantic gesture ever, but stars like Justin Bieber, Rihanna and more learned the hard way that it may not be the smartest idea. Unless, of course, your names are David and Victoria Beckham — both stars have tattoos dedicated to each other, AND they’re still together. The same goes for Beyonce and JAY-Z. But other celebs, who inked their partners on their bodies in the past, haven’t had as much luck. Remember when Justin got Selena Gomez tattooed on his forearm, just above his wrist? Well, we all know how that romance ended, so the ink probably wasn’t such a good idea in the long run. However, there’s no reason to be hard on Justin — he’s not the only celebrity who’s done this.

Amber Rose filed for divorce from Wiz Khalfia after one year of marriage. The split also came after she got his face tattooed on her arm. Similarly, Angelina Jolie had “Billy Bob” tattooed on her arm, when she was with Billy Bob Thornton. Fortunately, she was able to cover up the ink after their split — she changed the tattoo to the longitudes and latitudes of the birth places of her six children. Nick Cannon also got Mariah Carey‘s named tattooed across his shoulder blades. It was a massive piece of ink, but after their split in 2014, he had it covered with an elaborate design.

Other stars who were forced to cover or live with their significant other-inspired tattoos post-breakup, include Johnny Depp, Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria, Katy Perry, and more. Click through our gallery above to see several more examples!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about getting a tattoo dedicated to your significant other? Tell us below!