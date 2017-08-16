9 Adorable Photos Of Celebrity Exes That Really Make Us Wish They’d Get Back Together

Even though we KNOW deep down that these nine former celebrity couple don’t belong together, we’ll never stop wishing their relationships worked out — and adorable PDA photos like these are the reason why!

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, have proven time and time again that it just isn’t meant to be between them. So, how come after ALL their troubles and breakups, we still want them to get back together?! There’s just something about golden couples like this one that has fans holding out hope that love will never die, and we’ve rounded up the nine celebrity exes who we still wish never ended things. One of the most beloved celeb couples of all-time has to Brad Pitt, 53, and Jennifer Aniston, 48. Even though their marriage ended because he wanted to pursue a different woman, Angelina Jolie, 42, fans still ship this couple 12 years after their divorce. Last September, Brad and Angelina’s relationship ended, but Jen is still happily married to Justin Theroux, 46.

Then there’s Rachel McAdams, 38, and Ryan Gosling, 36. The fact that these two met and fell in love on set of the greatest romantic film of our generation (The Notebook, of course), made them the true definition of a fairytale couple. Fans were devastated when they ended the romance in 2007, and although we were given a glimmer of hope when they got back together, the reunion was brief, and they’ve both moved on. Ryan even has two kids with Eva Mendes, 43, now! Zac Efron, 29, and Vanessa Hudgens, 28, are another on-screen couple that took their love into the real world, but High School Musical fans were left heartbroken when they ended the relationship in 2010.

Click through the gallery above to check out the sweetest photos of these celeb couples and more who we wish would get back together! Of course, we don’t want to ruin anything these stars have going in terms of love in the present day, but we can always dream, right?! Hey, if Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 27, can do it who’s to say none of the others can!?

HollywoodLifers, which former celebrity couple do YOU wish would get back together?