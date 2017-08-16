Celebrities,marched to the Trump Tower on August 15 to protest white supremacy and the president’s failure to condemn the horrific alt-right gathering in Charlottesville. Watch Olivia Wilde and more activists gather in NYC.

Activist and filmmaker Michael Moore, 63, is currently doing a one-man show on Broadway, and threw a curveball during his August 15 performance. He led the audience of his show in New York City out of the theater and marched them all down to the Trump Tower! Michael had a few celebrity guests in the audience that night, including Olivia Wilde, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Kazan. They were all more than happy to lead a loud and proud protest in front of President Donald Trump‘s home and business headquarters. Some of their fellow protestors documented the massive event that night on Twitter.

Activists have gathered outside the Trump Tower in New York City for days now to let the president know they won’t stand for him being easy on white supremacists. Trump returned to his NYC home on Monday, August 14, for the first time since taking office, and protestors were there waiting for him. They held signs, led chants, and demanded accountability from the president after he failed to adequately address the horrific clash in Charlottesville over the weekend. Trump gave a weak statement about the abhorrent incident, in which white supremacists descended upon the UVA campus to protest the removal of a Confederate statue. Some protestors identified themselves as alt-right (aka white supremacists), some as members of the KKK, and some were openly neo-Nazis — some wearing Nazi armbands and some with swastika tattoos.

The protest turned to tragedy when a man drove through a crowd of left counter-protestors, killing Heather Heyer, 32, and injuring 19 others. The president made a statement later that day and failed to mention Heather by name, and failed to denounce the neo-Nazis that took over UVA. He instead said there were problems “on many sides,” seemingly blaming the counter-protestors for violence, as well. In a subsequent speech, he condemned white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK and gave his condolences to Heather’s family. In another speech, he undid that thoughtfulness and seemed to defend the white supremacists, saying that there were “good people on both sides.”

The protest attended by the celebrities on August 15 was led by Michael and Mark, who shouted “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.” Olivia chanted with the crowd, yelling “Stand up for justice, stand up for America. Trump is not a legitimate president. Trump is not America. We love America.” Zoe was filmed chanting, “We reject fascism. We reject white supremacy. We reject neo-Nazis. We will not accept white supremacy in the White House. We will not accept violence towards black and brown people. We will not accept Nazi rhetoric in 2017. We have power, we we have voices, we will not silenced.”

.@MMFlint and @MarkRuffalo are leading a Trump Tower protest with #1984Play's Olivia Wilde and Tom Sturridge in tow https://t.co/PFfJ08I54a pic.twitter.com/rqf62i5qwS — Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) August 16, 2017

