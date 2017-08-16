Janet Jackson, Halle Berry & 12 More Celebs Who Have Gotten Pregnant After Turning 40

Getting pregnant over 40? It’s more common than you think! Celebs like Halle Berry and Gwen Stefani, had kids well into their 40s. Check out 12 other examples of celebrities who had their kids later in life!

When it comes to babies, female celebrities in Hollywood defy the odds all the time. Women like Janet Jackson, Halle Berry, and Gwen Stefani have been lucky enough to get pregnant and have precious babies after the age of 40. Sometimes, that figure is closer to 50! Check out our gallery above to see 14 celebrities who had children in their 40s! You’d be surprised how many women achieved that goal.

Janet made waves in 2016 when she shockingly got pregnant at 51. Now the mother of son Eissa Al Mana, Janet is happy and healthy after a risky pregnancy. Good! Fans are now speculating that Gwen is pregnant at age 47 with boyfriend Blake Shelton‘s child. That rumor comes after Gwen was spotted wearing an oversized, empire-waist dress — she usually wears tight clothes. It’s not out of the question; she gave birth to youngest son, Apollo Rossdale, when she was 44 years old! And her friends “wouldn’t be surprised” if she had a baby with Blake, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Gwen’s made no secret of how much she would love to have a baby with Blake,” the source told us. “Blake has always wanted to be a dad, and it’s something they’ve been talking about pretty much from the start of seeing each other.” Fingers crossed — that baby would be absolutely adorable! Halle, who had daughter Nahla Aubrey when she was 42, sparked pregnancy rumors just last month. Halle’s now 51 years old, so people freaked out. But alas, she had just eaten steak and potatoes before wearing a tight dress and told people to chill. We feel that so hard.

We actually spoke to a leading OB-GYN about the realities of getting pregnant over 40, or even over 50 years old. While it’s harder to get pregnant than when you’re younger, it totally happens — as these celebrities have demonstrated! “If I had a dollar for every woman who thinks they can’t get pregnant in their 40s or 50s and don’t use birth control! You can still get pregnant,” Dr. Donnica Moore MD, Women’s Health Expert and President of the Sapphire Women’s Health Group, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Now many of those women are trying to get pregnant and can’t because of infertility. However, there are other women who have unintended pregnancies,” Dr. Moore said. “The oldest woman on record to give birth was 71. When it comes to pregnancy all things are possible. The most important thing that women need to know is that if you’re not in menopause yet, and you’re sexually active, you still need to use contraception.”

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that so many celebrities had children after turning 40? Let us know!