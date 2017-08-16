CMA Fest 2017: Blake Shelton Rocks Fans With Emotional Performance Of ‘Every Time I Hear That Song’

Blake Shelton took the CMA Fest 2017 stage in June and his epic performance of ‘Every Time I Hear That Song’ (a track rumored to be about ex-wife Miranda Lambert) was finally broadcast in a special tonight!

If you didn’t attend CMA Fest 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. between June 8 – 11, you’re in luck, because ABC broadcast the 28 best performances from the country musical festival during a 3-hour special on Aug. 16 — including Blake Shelton‘s! The 41-year-old crooner took the stage during the annual summer tribute to the best of country and his powerful performance of “Every Time I Hear That Song” will knock your cowboy boots off!

Blake took the stage to one of the loudest round of applause we’ve ever heard — that is until the crowd started roaring once he had finished the performance! Blake sang his song about losing a powerful love (which most people think is about his ex-wife Miranda Lambert — who also performed at the festival) in front of the huge summer concert, full of adoring fans who hung on every single note! While every time Blake sings that song we get the feels, we are also reminded of how happy he now is with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 47!

Recently, rumors have been swirling about the possibility that Gwen is pregnant with their first child together. Gwen was seen out and about with her three sons (whom she shares with ex-hubby Gavin Rossdale) and wore a maxi dress that definitely made her look a little rounder in the tummy! Though we don’t have confirmation Gwen has a bun in the oven, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Blake and Gwen’s crew wouldn’t be surprised if they are expecting! Check out pics of Blake and Gwen’s 2017 summer right here.

