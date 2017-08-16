Damn, Bernice Burgos! The Instagram model knows she’s hot, hot, hot, so she teased her Instagram followers on Aug. 16 by squeezing her boobs and flaunting her hot nipple rings. See the steamy photos, here.

Bernice Burgos slays harder than anyone else we know! The gorgeous Instagram model took to Insta Stories on Aug. 16 to promote her sleepwear line, and gave fans quite a show in the process! While rocking a super tight white tee and little matching shorts, she grabbed her full breasts and squeezed them. Yowza! But that’s not all, because underneath you could totally see her nipple rings, too! SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE PICS.

Bernice’s Instagram Story has been steamy all day. After the PJ pics, she posted photos in a tight black dress that also made her piercings super obvious. Does this gal EVER wear a bra besides a sports bra? She also wore a tiny hot pink bikini, popping her booty while sitting on the edge of a pool. We’re sweltering! Click here for more hot pics of Bernice.

It’s no wonder why T.I.’s wife Tiny is threatened by such a stunning woman. As a matter of fact, despite the fact that Tiny says Bernice did NOT cause her split from T.I., she’s worried that he might cheat on her while she’s on vacation in the Dominican Republic, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. From the beginning of the drama, Bernice has maintained that none of it was her fault. Why would she mess around with a married guy when she’s stunning and could have literally anyone she wants?!

