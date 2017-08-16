Bella Thorne Reveals Cleavage While Partying With Scott Disick On Wild Night Out

Just friends? Bella Thorne and Scott Disick reunited on Aug. 15, when they partied the night away in LA! Bella rocked a plunging top and lace-up boots for their night out, amidst rumors she’s dating Blackbear!

Someone may have their definition of “good friends” misconstrued. Bella Thorne, 19, and Scott Disick, 34, continued to fuel romance rumors when they stepped out in LA together on August 15! The on-again, off-again partiers hit up Hollywood hotspot, Avenue nightclub, where Bella showed off major cleavage, her toned legs and her signature new pink hair. The actress looked super sexy for her night out with the self-proclaimed Lord, while he, on the other hand, kept things super casual. Scott tried to lay low in a striped shirt, while he exited the club in a private car. However, all eyes were on the two when Bella strut her stuff in just a bodysuit and sheer skirt.

Bella and Scott’s night out raises quite a few questions, since the actress has been flaunting her relationship with rapper Blackbear, 26, since the beginning of July. In fact, Bella and Blackbear’s most recent PDA session was on Aug. 13, when she brought him as her date to the 2017 Teen Choice Awards! The pair actually made their red carpet debut as a, well, rumored couple. Blackbear even gave Bella a sweet kiss on the cheek for the paps. But, things got tricky when the two ran right into Scott, who was at the awards show with his good friend, French Montana, 32. And, the most awkward moment of the night was when Bella, Blackbear and Scott all posed for a group photo together. Talk about a cringeworthy moment. Nonetheless, everyone played it cool and put on a smile for the camera.

So, who is Bella actually dating? — That answer still remains a mystery. While she’s been running around town with Blackbear, unafraid to engage in public affection, Bella’s been popping up with Scotty boy on the regular. And, there’s a few things that have fans a bit confused — In mid-June she admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she and Scott were just friends, despite their cozy trip to Cannes just one month prior. Then, in mid-July, Bella confessed that to Jenny McCarthy, 44, that she was never with Scott sexually. And, she pulled the “just friends” card, one more time, on July 26 at an iGoLive launch event.

And, we can’t forget about the many times Bella was spotted out with her ex, Gregg Sulkin, 25, in 2017. The pair have been photographed together on occasion, and she even showed up to one of his soccer games in support of him in the beginning of June. However, their relationship may be on the rocks at the moment since he’s reportedly dating her former co-star, and apparent friend, Lexy Panterra.

Throughout 2017, Bella’s also been linked Kendall Jenner’s ex-flame, NBA star, Jordan Clarkson, 24, and Chandler Parsons, 28, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies. They don’t call em’ summer flings for nothing!

