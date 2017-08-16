Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Split: Does She Imply He Didn’t ‘Value’ Her Or ‘Have Her Back’?

Anna Faris gives a caller advice in the latest episode of her podcast, and the actress says that a relationship where ‘somebody doesn’t have your back’ isn’t worth it. Is she talking about Chris Pratt? Listen!

Anna Faris, 40, possibly addresses her relationship with Chris Pratt, 38, in Episode #85 of her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified when a woman calls in to ask Anna how she should handle a romance problem. “Don’t be afraid of the future. You’re young. You’re in LA. There’s a lot of amazing people out there. Don’t feel afraid to feel your independence if things aren’t right,” Anna advises, and then it gets personal.

“I made that mistake, I think, a little bit feeling like, ‘I’m checking my relationship off the list,’ and, um — the final advice I could give you would be know your worth, know your independence, know that you’re young, and there’s so many people out there,” the actress says. “There’s so much life experience. I hope you get to live it all and experience a whole lot of people. Life is too short for you to be in relationships where you’re not feeling like this isn’t fully right or somebody doesn’t have your back or somebody doesn’t value you in every way.”

While it’s not totally clear if Anna is referring to her and Chris, it’s certainly ironic that the topic came up. Anna also thanked her listeners for all of the love following her shocking split, and said she loves them back. As a refresher, Anna and Chris announced their legal separation on Aug. 6, and it’s going to be a while until we’re over it!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Anna was saying that Chris didn’t have her back and didn’t value her? Tell us how you feel about this!