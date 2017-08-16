‘AGT’ Recap: A Shocking Elimination Is Made During First Live Results

It was a tough first round of eliminations on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ when only six of the twelve acts were voted on to the semi-finals. Sadly, we had to say goodbye to some amazing performers, and one was truly shocking.

Tonight, August 16, was the first round of live results of Season 12 of America’s Got Talent, which sadly means saying goodbye to some of our favorite acts. At the start of the show, host Tyra Banks announced that the votes would decide the top five acts moving on to the semifinals, one act in the bottom three could be saved by last minute votes throughout the show and the judges had the opportunity to send an act of their choice to the next round. Shockingly, Howie Mandel‘s Golden Buzzer winner Christian Guardino, singer Yoli Mayor and Korean dance crew Just Jerk were in the bottom three.

As the bottom three went backstage to wait out the episode and beg for votes on social media, Tyra began announcing the acts that would make it through to the semifinals, and the acts that would sadly go home. The first act sent through to the next round was the Air Force Academy a cappella group In The Stairwell! Preacher Lawson joined the singing group soon after as another semifinal contestant! Artyon & Paige, Puddles Pity Party, Bello Nock and the Singing Trump didn’t get enough votes to take them to the next round, but we’ll be seeing rollerblading daredevils Billy and Emily again in the semis!

A moment of serious anxiety happened when both Darci Lynne and Angelica Hale were called up to the stage and put against each other. The young girls were totally freaked out, crying before the results were even announced. Thank goodness Tyra revealed that both ladies would be going through to the next round! The two started to hug, cry and jump up and down — they so deserve it!

Finally, Christian, Yoli and Just Jerk were brought back to the stage to find out how America voted. Christian was saved by America’s last-minute votes and the judges were thrilled to see him make it through. Then, it was up to Heidi Klum, Mel B, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel to decide whether Just Jerk or Yoli would fill the seventh spot. Heidi and Simon gave Yoli their vote, while Howie and Mel B voted for Just Jerk. The decision was ultimately left up to America’s vote, again, who decided to keep Yoli in the competition! Sadly, Just Jerk, one of the best dance crews the show has seen, had to go home. We hope this isn’t the last we see of them!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think about the live results show? Did your favorite act make it through let us know!