Amber Rose Oozes Sex In BF 21 Savage’s Video For ‘Bad Business’ — ‘She’s His Muse’

Business and pleasure do mix. Starring in 21 Savage’s music video for ‘Bad Business,’ Amber Rose has become her boyfriend’s ‘muse.’ We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned how their romance has flourished.

Amber Rose, 33, has a sizzling new project on her hands. She’s become the star of 21 Savage‘s new music for “Bad Business,” which highlights her sexiest features and world-famous curves. The bootylicious model shared the news with fans via Instagram on Aug. 16, posting videos of herself working (more like werrrrrking) on set in a gorgeous black dress, pearl earrings, and rocking a sultry eyeliner with a killer cat-eye. The couple’s relationship has clearly blossomed to the point where they’re professionally collaborating. “Amber has been shooting all week,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It was all Savage’s idea. She never once asked him to put her in the video.”

It seems the former Dancing With The Stars competitor has gone from girlfriend status to total muse status. “Savage is just so proud to be with her and wants to show her off,” the source continues. “He’s writing songs for her too, she’s his new muse.” So far the rapper has dropped “Special” and “FaceTime.” “In my feelings/She got me in my feelings,” he sings in “Special.” “Your ex didn’t know how to appreciate you now he missed out/We got something special.” But wait — there are even more Amber references in “FaceTime.” “Girl I wanna taste yours if you gon’ taste mine/I won’t take your love for granted if you don’t take mine.” Oh la la!

Obviously these two are crazy about each other. The buzzcut beauty even admitted it while watching Savage perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago. “Imma marry him,” she captioned a video of his concert, adding, “I love him.” And — in a video back from July, Amber revealed that she and the hip-hop star love “spoiling each other.”

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to watch Amber in Savage’s music video?