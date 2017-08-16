Alexandra Breckenridge: ‘This Is Us’ Star Expecting Baby #2 Less Than 1 Year After Son’s Birth

Alexandra Breckenridge is pregnant again! The actress announced her 2nd pregnancy in just over a year on Aug. 16, & fans are freaking out that her ‘This Is Us’ character may also be expecting in the new season!

Alexandra Breckenridge, 35, has a bun in the oven! Taking to Instagram on Aug. 16, the This Is Us star, who plays Sophie, on the hit NBC show, announced her pregnancy with an adorable bump selfie, and we could not be happier for the actress and her husband Casey Hooper. “We made another one!! 🌞 Baby Breckenridge Hooper coming this winter 🌹❤️💋,” Alexandra captioned the mirror pic, which showed her sporting a figure-hugging midi dress. In the snapshot, Alexandra’s pregnancy curves are on full display, and the star definitely has a fabulous pregnancy glow going on. Click here to see pics of celeb moms showing off their gorgeous baby bumps.

If it seems like Alexandra is giving you deja vu, you’re not alone. The She’s The Man alum gave birth to her and Casey’s first child just last September — less than one year ago! They welcomed baby son Jack Breckenridge Hooper, who will be turning one on Sept. 3. “When I first held my baby, the world melted away and I knew he was the most important thing I’d ever do,” Alexandra gushed to People magazine soon after her son was born. Alexandra is currently filming the second season of This Is Us, which has left some fans thinking that maybe her pregnancy IRL will be incorporated into the storyline.

After all, the beauty was promoted to a series regular for season two, so we’ll be seeing a whole lot more of the Sophie and Kevin storyline. Character pregnancy or not though, we are so happy for Alexandra and Casey, and can’t wait to find out more about their impending new arrival soon. Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Alexandra’s This Is Us character will be pregnant in season two? Congratulate the actress and her hubby below!