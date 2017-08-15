The 9 Worst Things About Planning A Millennial Wedding

A wedding is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life. Planning a wedding, however, will be one of the absolute worst things you ever do — and it lasts for months. Here are the top 9 things a millennial will hate about wedding planning.

It seems like planning a wedding has always been a pain in the you know what, but it might actually be worse for millennials. Please don’t start yelling “millennials are ruining weddings,” because I said that, and hear me out. I’m currently in the thick of planning my own wedding, and I agree that menu tastings, Pinterest sessions, cake designing and actually saying “I Do” are absolutely wonderful activities. But the amount of stress and drama that erupts the moment after you post that picture perfect proposal shot on Instagram is palpable and my parents definitely didn’t deal with this same level of insanity. Here are the 9 things that have driven me crazy while planning my own wedding. Click here to see celebrity weddings of 2017.

1. The second you announce your wedding on social media, everyone will ask when you’re getting married — even people you don’t really know and weren’t intending to invite. Part of what makes life as a millennial so great is the ability to share so much of yourself with the people you love via social media, but that means other people will see those things too. The rush of adrenaline you get when you put up that adorable pic of him popping the question and see those “likes” sky rocket, is wonderful. But as soon as your second cousin, twice removed and that girl who you knew from sociology in undergrad ask you when the big day is — and then keep asking you — you’re going to rue the day Zuckerberg invented Facebook.

2. You may have more FOMO compared to previous generations, thanks to Pinterest. Ah, Pinterest, the best friend of every bride — in the beginning. The thing about Pinterest is it’s the like a billion bridal magazines combined, which is great, but also extremely depressing. Looking at a digital world that’s obsessed with DIY — where another bride will find the time to make 200 tiny s’mores cookie mason jar kits for favors, and you’ll be lucky if you remember to order those Hershey bars wrapped in personalized labels your mom thinks are cute — accepting what’s unrealistic is a real pain. You will also end up having crazy expectations for what your bridesmaids will be able to do for you, so don’t even go looking at the bridal shower boards.

3. Your parents will not believe how expensive everything is. Here’s the thing, you can tell your parents the God’s honest truth about how much something costs, but until they hear it from a professional (or someone their own age), they won’t believe you. For instance, the cost of a photographer ($2,435, according to WeddingWire’s 2015 Newlywed Report) will seem ridiculous to your parents, who probably paid at least half that when they tied the knot. But once they finally look into it themselves — by either scouring the internet, talking to your wedding planner, or, most likely, asking one of their friends — they will accept the fact you aren’t exaggerating.

4. Your parents also won’t be on board with your ideas to save money — even though they say everything is too expensive. Despite the fact your parents won’t want you (or them) to spend that much money, they also may not be on board with your cost-cutting ideas. You think physical save the dates are a waste of money? Too bad, mom and dad think everyone really needs a magnet with your names on it. Want to have a brunch wedding outdoors instead of a nighttime affair (which is considerably more expensive)? Sorry, your parents just can’t envision anything but an evening wedding in a ballroom. Ugh, we’re trying to work with you people!

5. You won’t be able to please everyone, because the generation gap between your guests leads to wildly different expectations for what a “good” wedding looks like. You may have a hard time walking the line between tradition and trendiness, while trying to please your millennial friends and older relatives. A food truck could be too out there for your grandparents, and a six course sit-down meal may make your squad uncomfortable. Accept that you can’t win them all and try to do what you want.

6. You may be criticized for when you decide to get married — whether it’s “too soon” or “too late.” This isn’t exactly new to our generation, as people have been saying for years what the “right age” to get married is. News flash, there isn’t one. However, nowadays — when it seems millennials are either getting married right away, much later, or not at all — more people will have an opinion on your decision to get married. And they may not all be supportive.

7. You will be in more debt than previous generations if you foot the bill yourself, cause wedding costs are at an all time high. Weddings are hella expensive, guys. The average cost of a U.S. wedding hit a record $35,329 last year, according to the wedding site TheKnot.com, and that means getting hitched in more expensive areas (like Los Angeles and New York) is even more ridiculous. So millennials who are dealing with unemployment, trying to save for a home, or want to get a jump on their 401ks, are going to have a hard time paying for a big bash on their own — or explaining to their parents why it costs so much. (See No. 3).

8. Your millennial friends may be less likely to come to a wedding, cause the costs for guests are also insane. Nowadays, each wedding-related event will cost guests at least $600, according to Priceline.com‘s recent Bridal Season Travel Survey. Because of that crazy-face number, 39 percent will drop out of attending your wedding. And the cost will be even higher for your friends in the bridal party, who are also paying for things like their attire and attending your bachelorette party and bridal shower.

9. Registering is more difficult if you’re already living together. More unmarried couples are living together today, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report from 2015. That means that if you’ve been with your partner for a few years before getting engaged, chances are, between the two of you, you have most of what you need (or at least want). That’s why so many new registry sites have popped up in recent years letting you create wish lists for everything from scuba lessons on your honeymoon to a down payment on a home. The problem is not all of your older guests will be cool with just giving you what basically amounts to a gift card and will want to hand you a physical object. Good luck finding somewhere to put five toasters.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the struggles millennials face while planning a wedding? Are you looking forward to planning your own wedding? Let us know below!