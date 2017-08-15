Congratulations! Your new boyfriend is one of the handsome, famous guys named Ryan in Hollywood! Now that that’s settled, take our quiz to find out exactly which Ryan he is!

Oh, young love! We’ve told you which famous Justin’s your boyfriend, which famous Chris is your soulmate, and which famous Robert’s going to woo you. But you obviously have room for a fourth boyfriend in your life if a famous Ryan is asking for your hand. The more, the merrier, right? Take our quiz at the bottom of the post to find out who’s stealing your heart: Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling, Ryan Phillippe, or Ryan Kwanten!

You’re so lucky! There are tons of eligible Ryans in your area, and they all want to meet you. We can dream, can’t we? You really can’t go wrong with any of these dudes. If you want someone funny, definitely go with Reynolds. The Deadpool star is side-splitting hilarious, and he’ll keep you on your toes all day. Who could resist the charms of someone who made a fatsuit look good in Best Friends, or was charming enough to make (most) people forget about his Green Lantern disaster. Now that’s smooth!

Speaking of smooth…you could date Gosling! This Ryan is a softie who starred in one of the most romantic movies of all time: The Notebook. He knows more than anyone that if you’re a bird, he’s a bird. He’s family oriented and absolutely loves animals. Seriously; you’ll basically be attached to the hip with his scruffy, cute dog George! Let’s be honest; any of these Ryans, including Phillippe and Kwanten, would be the best boyfriend ever. But which one is the Ryan for you? Take the quiz ASAP!

HollywoodLifers, which famous Ryan is your new boyfriend — Reynolds, Gosling, Phillippe, or Kwanten? Let us know!