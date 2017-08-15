‘Game Of Thrones’: What Is Lightbringer & Why Is This Sword So Important?

In the preview for the Aug. 20 episode of ‘Game of Thrones,’ Beric is wielding the famed flaming sword Lightbringer. What is the significance of Lightbringer? Here’s everything you need to know!

Lightbringer is making a comeback! The flaming sword is seen in Beric Dondarrion’s hands as he tries to get his hands on a wight alongside Jon Snow, Gendry, The Hound, Thoros of Myr, Jorah, and Tormund. So, what is Lightbringer? This burning sword is very important. Lightbringer is the sword of Azor Ahai, the legendary hero who was chosen by the Lord of Light to fight against the darkness. Lightbringer is also known as the Red Sword of Heroes.

The sword is crucial to the Azor Ahai prophecy. The person reborn as Azor Ahai — The Prince That Was Promised — will wield Lightbringer in the fight against the Night King. Here’s the prophecy: “There will come a day after a long summer when the stars bleed and the cold breath of darkness falls heavy on the world. In this dread hour a warrior shall draw from the fire a burning sword. And that sword shall be Lightbringer, the Red Sword of Heroes, and he who clasps it shall be Azor Ahai come again, and the darkness shall flee before him.”

There are countless theories out there about who will be reborn as Azor Ahai. Many fans believe Jon Snow or Daenerys could be The Prince That Was Promised. There’s also a pretty convincing fan theory that says Jaime could be reborn as Azor Ahai. Melisandre thought Stannis was Azor Ahai reborn, but she was very wrong about that. Even though he’s wielding Lightbringer, Beric is very likely NOT The Prince That Was Promised. In A Feast For Crows, it was revealed that Beric died for good when he passed the flame of life to resurrect Catelyn Stark. The fact that he’s no longer alive in the books probably doesn’t mean good news for Beric as he heads beyond The Wall. Will Beric die and Jon will pick up Lightbringer? Now THAT would be epic! Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

