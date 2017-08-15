Trump Retweets Pic Of ‘Trump Train’ Running Over CNN Reporter Days After Heather Heyer Killed

After Heather Heyer was killed while opposing a white supremacist rally, President Trump retweeted a cartoon of a train hitting a CNN reporter. See the shocking tweet he’s already deleted here.

President Donald Trump, 71, reached a new level of obliviousness on August 14 when he retweeted a political cartoon that depicted a CNN reporter being killed. A man with the CNN logo for a head was being mowed down by a train with the word Trump on the side in the cartoon. It was captioned “FAKE NEWS CAN’T STOP THE TRUMP TRAIN”. The president retweeted the distasteful image and almost immediately deleted it after someone must have clued him in that it would spark outrage. Luckily, the internet is forever and dozens of people on Twitter grabbed screenshots of his retweet.

Retweeting that image would be bad enough by itself, but the president’s decision to spread the vicious tweet comes just three days after 32-year-old activist Heather Heyer was killed while counter-protesting a white supremacy rally at UVA. Alex Fields Jr. was charged with second degree murder after allegedly plowing his car through a crowd of protestors, fatally striking Heather and injuring more people. Trump has been widely criticized after taking two days to address her tragic death, first giving a statement condemning violence “on many sides.” He didn’t go into detail with that statement, and some saw it as blaming the counter-protestors as much as the white supremacists. His August 14 speech outright condemned white supremacists, the KKK, and neo-Nazis, but still didn’t name Heather.

This isn’t the first time that Trump has retweeted something seemingly advocating violence against the media. Journalists (us included) were shocked and sickened when he retweeted an altered video from one of his previous WWE appearances. The video replaced the wrestler’s head with the CNN logo, now showing Trump body-slamming him to the ground.

Trump RT'd this pic showing a CNN journalist hit by a train days after a white nationalist ran his car into activists, killed Heather Heyer. pic.twitter.com/tWjdoE70AS — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 15, 2017

