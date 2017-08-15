Kylie Jenner Upset Travis Scott Romance Is ‘Blasted’ Online: Our ‘Bond’ Is None Of Anyone’s Business

Kylie Jenner admits that she hates her relationships — like her new one with Travis Scott — are so public. Watch Kylie air her frustration in a new ‘Life of Kylie’ clip!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is moping around in an Aug. 15 Life of Kylie clip, and after Caitlyn Jenner, 67, tries to cheer her up, Kylie opens up about her depression in a confessional. “The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it’s blasted all over the Internet,” the reality star explains. “You have to hear about other people’s opinions on who you’re with.” You can watch the new video above!

“It’s a lot. Most of the time it’s just not true,” Kylie continues. “Like you have no idea what I’m like in a relationship, what kind of bond I have with somebody else.” Since the filming of Kylie’s show took place around the time of her breakup with Tyga, 27, it’s likely that she’s hinting at her relationship with Travis Scott, 25, who she began dating shortly after the split.

“You cannot win with the Internet. There’s no winning,” the Lip Kit mogul also sighs. “It’s just unnecessary negativity. I feel like I’m in a relationship with the world sometimes.” The next episode of Life of Kylie, titled “Fame,” will definitely address Kylie’s love life, so be sure to tune in Sunday, Aug. 20 at 9:00 PM EST on E! You can also catch up on last week’s episode by checking out our recap here.

