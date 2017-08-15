Is ‘The Challenge: XXX’ Tony’s Last? — His Plan To Hang Up The Jersey

Tony is ready to fight to get back in the game on ‘The Challenge XXX,’ but will it be his final go? HollywoodLife.com caught up with ‘The Real World’ alum, who told us his days are numbered.

Tony Raines told HollywoodLife.com exclusively at the beginning of this season. The world met Tony on Real World: Skeletons and went on to compete on Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions, “I just turned 29. I started in reality TV at 25 going in 26 in my season of The Real World. I’ve always said, ‘until the fire inside dies and expires at 30,'”toldexclusively at the beginning of this season. The world met Tony on Real World: Skeletons and went on to compete on Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions, and now XXX

“That’s my thing. However many more they have until I turn 30, that’s how many I have,” he continued. “I think I’ve got to go ahead and hang up the jersey after that, though. But I do have a final in mind… if I hit 30 and don’t have that final, it’s gonna be hard to turn it down if they keep calling.”

Well, unless he does back to back challenges, which is of course possible, this could be the last for him. He was sent to the redemption house at the end if last week’s episode and this week, we’ll find out if anyone can make it back into the competition — and that’s where Tony wants to be.

“I hate to say it, I’m one of the dirtiest players. I’ve done my share of dirt on these shows,” he said about why he wanted to be part of the Dirty 30. “Once I saw everyone that was going to be out there, I thought, ‘this was going to be the toughest season I’ve ever participated in.'”

