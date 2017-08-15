Tom Cruise’s Nightmare: Broken Ankle Forcing Him To Stop Filming ‘MI6’ For 6 Weeks

Tom Cruise is nursing a broken ankle after an on-set accident and filming on ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ has been delayed! Now, our source has the EXCLUSIVE details on how the movie star is handling his recovery!

On Aug. 13, Tom Cruise made a daring rooftop jump during the filming of Mission: Impossible 6, only to break his ankle in two places and force the film’s production to be delayed for 6 weeks! The 50-year-old leading man has reportedly already gotten a cast and has been ordered to stay off his ankle but, for an ever-active guy like Tom, that’s easier said than done! According to our insider, the A-lister is doing his best to stay positive as his bones heal! Head here for more pics of the chiseled actor!

“Tom really did a number on his ankle, it’s broken in two places and it’s a pretty nasty break,” a source close to Tom tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “His ankle has been set in a cast, which he’s going to have to keep on for around six weeks. Tom, being Tom, is putting on a brave face, and wants to get back to work, which obviously is out of the question. He’s been ordered to rest up, not put any weight on the ankle, and keep his leg elevated when possible. Tom is the worst person ever when it comes to relaxing and doing nothing, though. He’s always on the move, so it’s going to be a nightmare for him to be immobile for weeks—but he’s been warned by the doctor to avoid any activities, or risk further damage to his ankle.” That sounds so frustrating!

The Edge of Tomorrow star is known for tackling all his own stunts himself over the years, but will this accident perhaps have him thinking twice next time he’s considering throws himself off a building? “Tom is a little beat up, but he is showing a brave face and not showing lingering effects from his stunt mishap,” a source close to production previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And this in no way is going to stop him from doing more stunts of his own in the future. He prides himself that he still can do it and refuses to quit doing his own stunts. It was just a bad day at work and he looks forward to moving forward — incident-free — from this point on.” I guess we have our answer!

