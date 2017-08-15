‘Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn & Tyler Finally Seeing Daughter Carly For The First Time In 2 Years

This is the best news ever! Due to a strained relationship with Catelynn and Tyler’s daughter’s adoptive parents, the ‘Teen Mom OG’ stars haven’t seen their 8-year-old child in TWO YEARS. But now we’ve learned, they’re finally getting a visit!

It’s an exciting day for Teen Mom OG stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell. Well, April 18 will be an ever better day, but we just learned they’re going to see their daughter, Carly, for the first time in two years, as Catelynn made the announcement on Twitter on Aug. 11. “Sooo I get to see Carly this Aug!!! We are so excited and I cannot wait for Nova to see her again!!!” Catelynn said of the daughter they gave up for adoption in 2009. Nova is their second child, whom they did not give up for adoption.

On Aug. 14, Catelynn followed up her initial tweet with the following message, “4 days till we go see Carly 😱😬😬 I’m super excited 😊.” So that means Catelynn, Tyler and Nova will be reuniting with Carly on Aug. 18! Isn’t that so amazing? It’s especially exciting, considering the fact that Catelynn and Tyler have had a strained relationship with Carly’s adoptive parents over the last couple years — it’s actually why they haven’t seen her in quite a while. They must have worked things out, though, as the visit is happening in just a few days.

As viewers of Teen Mom OG, we saw Tyler and Catelynn struggle with not seeing Carly. Brandon and Teresa Davis, who adopted Carly, denied a visit as recently as last year. During an episode in Nov. 2016, Catelynn said, “Are we done having visits with Carly forever? Until she’s 18 I’ll hear nothing from her? It is f***ing frustrating because I was 16 years old when I made this decision.”

