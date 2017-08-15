Scott Peterson Swears He Wasn’t The Last Person To See Laci: New Docu Claims 11 Witnesses

A new documentary is raising eyebrows in the Scott Peterson death row case; 13 years after he was convicted of first and second degree murder for the death of his pregnant wife Laci… The details that could change everything.

Scott Peterson, is currently on death row in California’s San Quentin State Prison, after he was convicted of first and second degree murder for the deaths of his then-wife Laci Peterson, and their unborn child, Connor. Laci, who was eight months pregnant, went missing on Christmas Eve in 2002. Four months later, authorities discovered her body and the body of their unborn baby on the shores of San Francisco Bay. The trial began in 2004 and Scott was convicted of the double murder and sentenced to death by lethal injection in March of the following year. Since his verdict, Scott never spoke out about the case, until now.

In a new A&E Network documentary, The Murder of Laci Peterson, Scott breaks his silence on his murder conviction in a never-before-heard phone call. And, what he says, as well as the new details presented in the documentary, may turn the case in a whole different direction; especially since Scott’s legal team filed an appeal in 2012, which the court must respond to by the end of 2017.

“I wasn’t the last one to see Laci that day,” Scott says in a phone call that was conducted with his sister-in-law, Janey, in June 2017. “There were so many witnesses that saw her walking in the neighborhood after I left.” The documentary presents information, which claims 11 people saw Laci on the day she went missing.

Laci’s stepfather was the one who reported her missing. Scott had claimed that Laci — who was 27 at the time — had been planning on walking their golden retriever at a nearby park when he last saw her. Scott also claimed he had gone fishing earlier that day at the Berkeley Marina.

In the documentary, Peterson described the very moment he heard his guilty verdict in 2004. And, he said he “had no idea” the conviction was coming. “It was crazy, just this amazing, horrible, physical reaction I had,” he recalled. “I couldn’t feel my feet on the floor. I couldn’t feel the chair I was sitting in. My vision got a little blurry… And I just had this weird sensation that I was falling forward — and forward and down and there was going to be no end to this falling forward and down, like there was no floor to land on. I, I was staggered by it,” he said. “I had no idea it was coming.” Scott also added: “Every hour I could buy to keep the search going is all solved if I bring Laci and Conner home.”

The Murder of Laci Peterson premieres on the A&E network on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 10 PM ET.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the new details surrounding the Peterson death row case?