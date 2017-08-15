Christie Brinkley’s Daughter, 18, Proves She’s Just As Gorgeous As Model Mom In Thong Bikini

Sailor Brinkley Cook is following in her mom, Christie Brinkley’s, modeling footsteps, and we can’t get over how amazing she looks in this skimpy thong bikini!

Another young star is joining in on the thong bikini trend! Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a barely-there swimsuit, showing off her full butt to the camera in a sexy new pic. In the photo, the teenager, whose mom is supermodel Christie Brinkley, 63, is heading inside after taking a dip in the pool, and her tanned figure is on full display. “This bikini is eco-friendly and very peachy,” she captioned the photo. Sailor has not been shy about showing skin and flaunting her body on Instagram, however, she’s gotten some criticism in the past for her photos.

Luckily, she’s always had the support of her mom and older sister, Alexa Ray Joel, who have helped her deal with the haters. “I’ve had issues with my body image before I can even remembered,” Sailor admitted earlier this year. “I grew up not loving how I looked and felt held back because of it. [But] I don’t need to be a size zero to believe in myself.” AMEN, girl! While Sailor has publicly remained strong against the critics, though, Christie broke down in tears last February during a discussion about criticism of her daughters. “It was excruciating as a mom,” she said. “I could cry now. There’s nothing worse, though.”

Sailor clearly has great footsteps to follow in and an excellent career role model in her mother, who continues to prove she’s ageless with sexy shoots to this day. Even at 63 years old, she posed totally nude for a photo shoot just last month, and we cannot get over how incredible she looked! Good genes, huh!?

