‘Riverdale’s Tiera Skovbye Engaged To Boyfriend Jameson Parker: She’s ‘Over The Moon Happy’

Tiera Skovbye is engaged! That’s right, the ‘Riverdale’ star and her boyfriend Jameson Parker are going to get hitched! Here’s photos of their announcement!

Tiera Skovbye, perhaps better known as Polly Cooper on the CW’s Riverdale, is about to get married! The 22-year-old stunner and her boyfriend, Jameson Parker, are headed down the aisle and we could not be more thrilled! Tiera and her soon-to-be hubby shared the exciting news on Instagram along with a series of photos showcasing her new engagement ring! Check out more pics of this adorable couple right here!

“This weekend was something out of a dream,” Tiera captioned the aww-worthy images. “The love of my life surprised the crap out of me and asked me to marry him in his childhood bedroom (not planned, I’m really hard to surprise). We got to spend the rest of the weekend hanging out on the lake with both of our families and it was absolutely wonderful. I’m over the [moon] happy.” So cute! We’re betting she lost her mind when he got down on one knee!

The rising star happily posed alongside Jameson for a series of pics on a bridge where she showed off her sparkler. They even got their family in on the photo fun, having the whole gang pose with them to celebrate the big news! Tiera also shared some candids of her and her man enjoying their time on the lake and riding an inflatable inner-tube together! Yes, it’s true, Polly Cooper may have a rough road ahead. What with being pregnant with her dead boyfriend’s baby. A boyfriend she might even be related to! But it appears Tiera’s life bears absolutely no resemblance! Congrats, you two!

