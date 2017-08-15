Disney Alum Taunts Kanye After ‘Making Out’ With Kim: ‘He Got My Sloppy Seconds’

Yes, that is the kid from ‘Phil of the Future.’ And yes, he is swapping spit with Kim Kardashian. Disney alum Raviv ‘Ricky’ Ullman took to IG on Aug. 13 to share a throwback pic of him ‘making out’ with Kanye West’s wife and throw some shade!

Disney Channel alum Raviv “Ricky” Ullman, 31, is all grown-up and has the pics to prove it! The former Phil of the Future star took to Instagram on Aug. 13 to share a taunting gallery of pics of himself and Kim Kardashian, 36, shooting an unaired pilot from the ’00s. Raviv explained the pics showed him playing a “d**chey MTV VJ” next to his “girlfriend,” the gorgeous future Mrs. Kanye West, and the dig he made at Yeezy will have you ROTFL like it’s 2007.

“As the world burns, here’s an insane throwback from 2007 where I played a d**chey VJ with awful sideburns for MTV and @kimkardashian played my girlfriend,” Raviv captioned the gallery of images of himself and Kim. “Ellie Kemper played my boss and Adam Pally was hilarious in it. The s**t you find on hard drives…,” he wrote. He ended the original caption with “#kanyegotmysloppyseconds,” but has since removed the shade-filled hashtag. Click here to see the best Disney Channel kisses.

The Israeli star went on to explain to fans in the comment section the reason they had never seen the images before was because they were from a pilot that, “didn’t get picked up and never saw the light of day.” He also stated there were three, count ’em, three make out scenes in total. Buzzfeed was unable to find any further evidence this pilot existed, but agreed the images are truly amazing. Raviv took to Twitter today, Aug. 14, to make sure fans did get the joking nature of his hashtag. “Obviously more important things going on right now, but just gotta say nothing but respect for Kim & Kanye,” he tweeted. “All in the name of silliness.” We get ya, Ricky!

Obviously more important things going on right now, but just gotta say nothing but respect for Kim & Kanye. All in the name of silliness. 💘 — Raviv Ullman (@ravivullman) August 15, 2017

