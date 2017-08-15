Pink Receiving Video Vanguard Award At 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Pink is the latest star to receive the highest MTV Video Music Awards honor of them all: the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. She’ll be joining the likes of Rihanna, Kanye West and Beyonce, and we think she couldn’t be more deserving!

Pink, 37, will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV VMAs “for her trailblazing impact on music, pop culture, fashion and philanthropy,” as MTV said in a statement on Aug. 15. She’ll also be performing at the big show, which is happening at The Forum in Inglewood, CA on Sunday, Aug. 27. Hopefully, there will be gymnastics involved!

Michael Jackson, Madonna, Peter Gabriel, Guns N’ Roses, Beastie Boys, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Kanye West and Rihanna have all received the award in the past, and we’re so thrilled that Pink is the next artist to receive the honor. With hits like “So What,” “Don’t Let Me Get Me,”“Try,” to “F*ckin’ Perfect” and “Trouble,” and her dedication to charities such as Make a Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks, the Human Rights Campaign and No Kid Hungry, we can’t think of a better role model!

The official music video for Pink’s new single “What About Us” will also premiere exclusively on MTV Aug. 15 at 6:00 PM EST, so don’t miss it! In the meantime, you can listen to the awesome track below:

Finally, you can get a refresher on the VMAs nominations here, and see the list of performers here. Host Katy Perry is sure to give us the show of the century, as will performers Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes and more. Is it August 27th yet?

