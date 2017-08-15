Patrick Dempsey Returning To TV For The First Time Since Shocking ’Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit

Paging, Dr. McDreamy! ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ vet Patrick Dempsey is set to make his TV return in the Epix drama, ‘The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair’.

As huge Patrick Dempsey fans, we’ve gone far too long without seeing his pretty face on our TV screens, but that’s all about to change. The 51-year-old actor, who made a shocking exit from Grey’s Anatomy in 2015, will soon be starring in the Epix drama The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 10-episode series, which will be directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud, is based on the best-selling European novel by Joel Dicker. And Patrick is set to play Harry, “a literary icon who finds himself indicted for murder after the body of a young girl is found buried on his property,” according to THR. Ben Schnetzer (Snowden), Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings), Virginia Madsen, Kristine Froseth, Colm Feore, Josh Close, Matt Frewer, Connor Price, Tessa Mossey, Victoria Clark, Craig Eldridge, Kurt Fuller, Don Harvey, Felicia Shulman and Wayne Knight will also star in the series.

This will mark Patrick’s first television role since Dr. Derek Shepherd’s heartbreaking death in 2015, during Season 11 of Grey’s Anatomy. After his exit, which fans still haven’t gotten over, he told PEOPLE, that his decision to leave was a mutual one between him and series creator Shonda Rhimes. ”It had been long enough. It was time for me to move on with other things and other interests. I probably should have moved on a couple of years earlier. I stayed a bit longer than I should have,” he explained.

