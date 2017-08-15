Kylie Jenner Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction As Dress Accidentally Flies Up

Oh no! Kylie Jenner experienced a very visible wardrobe malfunction while out at lunch. Poor Kylie’s dress flew up and revealed her Spanx!

It happens to the best of us! Kylie Jenner, 20, experienced an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction when her cute dress flew up in the wind. Kylie’s Spanx shorts were totally visible. Oops! The poor thing was just trying to grab some takeout for lunch with best friend Jordyn Woods in Studio City, CA, on August 15 when she had her Marilyn moment.

When this happens to us (and trust us, it happens a lot) we’re only concerned with the people behind us who might have caught any eyeful on a busy street. Since Kylie’s one of the most famous faces in Hollywood, a paparazzi captured the moment that’s now available for the whole world to see. We feel for her! As far as wardrobe malfunctions go, this is a fairly minor incident. We all know that all the Kardashian women wear shapewear, as do most celebrities. It’s an easy way to look great in tight outfits, and there’s no shame in it.

Plus, it could’ve been a crazier wardrobe malfunction, like showing a completely bare butt or bare breasts through a sheer shirt. Granted, visible nipples are totally in right now. Basically every hot, famous woman has freed the nipple at this point. And that includes Kylie! And Kylie’s totally cool with showing off her enviable butt, too. She posted a sexy Instagram in honor of her birthday that showed her butt in all its glory in leopard thong bikini bottoms. But remember that she wanted to flaunt her butt. Her wardrobe malfunction was a candid moment taken without her knowledge.

HollywoodLifers,have you ever had a wardrobe malfunction like Kylie’s? Let us know!