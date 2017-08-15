Kourtney Kardashian ‘Shocked’ By Mom-Shaming After Leaving Kids To Party With BF

Kourtney Kardashian has become the subject of ridicule as followers started commenting that she’s spent more of the summer traveling with her BF than at home with the kids! Now, thanks to our insider, she’s got a response for the haters: It’s a double standard!

In case you haven’t been checking in, Kourtney Kardashian might be having the best summer of her life! The 38-year-old mother of 3 spent 4th of July at luxurious St. Tropez with her boytoy Younes Bendjima, 24. And then she flew to Egypt to ride camels and once again frolic in the waves in August! However, despite what has undoubtedly been a fun and relaxing few months, her critics are beginning to lash out at her for taking so much time away from her 3 little ones! And let’s just say the comments got nasty quick! Well, now our source has Kourt’s response to the scathing words! Take a peek at the reality star and her younger man right here!

“Kourtney is really shocked by all the mom-shaming, and kinda pissed,” a source close to Kourtney shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s an amazing mom, and has been pretty much a single mother for the past couple of years, so why the heck shouldn’t she be allowed to get away, and enjoy some ‘me time’ for a few days? What’s really infuriating is that Scott [Disick, 33] seems to be given a free pass when it comes to doing whatever he likes, but she’s held to a different set of rules, just because she’s a woman—it’s totally double standards. It isn’t even like Kourtney was partying hard or anything, she had a low key and relaxing break with Younes and some friends. After all the drama and upset she’s been subjected to, courtesy of Scott, how can anyone seriously begrudge her some fun with her pals?” So true!

It turns out Kourtney’s fans aren’t the only ones feeling judgemental. Her baby daddy Scott is too! So much so, he has unfollowed her during her summer getaways! “Scott is having a tough time and is really struggling with watching Kourtney fall for a young guy like Younes,” a Calabasas source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott can’t stand watching the mother of his kids chase Younes all over the world. Scott unfollowed Kourtney’s Instagram account a while ago and is trying to avoid social media because it is too upsetting for him to see pictures of Kourt in a bikini with some other guy. This is the first real boyfriend Scott has ever seen Kourtney with and it’s driving him crazy. He wants nothing to do with it.” Frankly, he sounds jealous to us!

