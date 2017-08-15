Kim Kardashian Compares Applying Her New Makeup To ‘Fingering Someone’ In Fan Demonstration

Applying KKW Beauty is like ‘fingering someone,’ Kim? — Well, that’s one way to describe it… we guess. When Kim got flack for incorrectly swatching her new powder, she went on a wild rant, to say the least…

Kim Kardashian, 36, found herself on the defense on August 14, when fans attacked her on social media for improperly swatching her new powder contour kits. After she previewed her new colors on Snapchat, fans accused Kim of creating an unworthy product because of the way the colors were portrayed on her arm. So, when her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, came to the rescue, he corrected her swatching habits, to which Kim compared the correct application to “fingering someone!” And, she still needed practice… [Watch the wild moment, below].

“I want you guys to see this pimple here,” Kim addressed fans while she pointed to her chin from the makeup chair. “You’re stressing me the f— out.” Kim claimed all of the makeup backlash gave her a pimple. However, she took the critiques like a champ. “Okay guys, I get it, I didn’t know how to f—king swatch powders before at the beginning — I’m learning.” [You can watch that moment below, as well].

Kim’s positive attitude stemmed from one critique in particular, that she received from famed beauty blogger, Jeffree Star, 31. After Star watched her Snapchats, where she admittedly “struggled to swatch,” he claimed her product [which he had yet to use] resembled chalk. The blogger also admitted that by the demonstrations in her Snapchats, Kim’s new powder colors “didn’t look great so far.” Well, although Kim’s demos received flack, her fans pounced on Star for his comments, in defense of Kim. Social media bullies dug up dirt from Star’s controversial past and launched racist comments his way. And, Kim didn’t like that.

The reality star went on another rant, where she defended Star, and asked fans to back off. “I see that my fans are totally hating on someone like Jeffree Star for being honest abut my struggle swatches,” she addressed fans. “But, because of his remarks, I’m learning how to swatch properly. Guys, I see you being so petty and bringing up things in his past where he was negative. But, he’s also apologized for those things and I get it’s a serious deal if you say racial things. But, I do believe in people changing and people that apologize; I will give them the benefit of the doubt and accept and change and move on. And, I know better than anyone that I hate when people bring up my past, or mistakes that I’ve made in the past… I welcome honest comments about my products.” Kim then created another video, where she made sure to tell her fans that she does not condone racist comments. Needless to say, August 14, was an eventful day on Snapchat for the contour queen.

HollywoodLifers, did Kim go overboard with her makeup comments?