Kim Kardashian Defends Jeffree Star’s Racist Comments & Fans Aren’t Having It

Fans are livid that Kim Kardashian defended beauty guru Jeffree Star after learning about his past racist remarks. Kim wants her fans to ‘move on’ just like she did. Read their enraged responses to Kim’s video here.

Kim Kardashian, 36, hopped on social media to chat with her fans about Jeffree Star, the beauty blogger who stirred up some controversy by commenting on her KKW contour kit swatches. When Jeffree slammed her kits for looking chalky, Kim’s fans dug up some awful, racist comments he made 12 years ago. Kim’s fans thought that that would be enough for Kim to condemn the beauty blogger, but Kim did the exact opposite: she defended him! Kim jumped back online to tell her fans to basically get over what Jeffree said in the past:

“Guys, I see you being so petty and bringing up things in his past where [Jeffree] was negative. But, he’s also apologized for those things and I get it’s a serious deal if you say racial things,” Kim said in her August 15 video. “But, I do believe in people changing and people that apologize; I will give them the benefit of the doubt and accept and change and move on. And, I know better than anyone that I hate when people bring up my past, or mistakes that I’ve made in the past… I welcome honest comments about my products.”

Okay, it’s nice that Kim doesn’t care that Jeffree gave her contour kits a bad review. But this is a completely different problem! Jeffree’s racist past was revealed in 2016 when he was feuding with tattoo artist and cosmetics queen Kat Von D. Kat slammed Jeffree for “inappropriate behavior” and alleged that he was racist. Then, a compilation of his past racist remarks surfaced on Twitter.

The abhorrent remarks included screaming the n-word at random women on the street, and joking that he wanted to throw battery acid on a black woman so that her skin would be “lighter.” Jeffree apologized for the disgusting remarks in a series of tweets, saying it was a “huge mistake” and that he “f**ked up big time.” Kim’s fans don’t really care about that. They’re still furious that she’d associate herself with someone who spoke like that, and took to Twitter to vent:

