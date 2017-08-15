Kim Kardashian knows she’s got a booty and she’s showing it off! Kim donned a gorgeous sparkling jumpsuit and couldn’t stop flaunting her butt and incredible body in super sexy Snapchat videos.

Kim Kardashian, 36, is the big booty queen! The KUWTK star posted a series of Snapchat videos on Aug. 14 while she was getting dressed for an event. She slipped on a nude bodysuit before donning a sparkling sheer jumpsuit. Kim showed off every inch of her curves in the videos, especially her butt! Her booty did look INCREDIBLE in the outfit. Slay, Kim!

Kim K has never looked better! After she was done getting dressed, she strutted her stuff by the pool like it was her own personal catwalk. Her jumpsuit sparkled like it was made of diamonds. Kim’s entire look from head to toe was beyond sexy. Only Kim could pull off such hot look! The outfit gave off some Rihanna, 29, vibes Kim’s jumpsuit was reminiscent of Rihanna’s “naked” CFDA gown from 2014 that was embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Kim’s makeup looked absolutely gorgeous. She used her new KKW creme contour and highlight kit. Earlier in the day, she showed off the swatches and some haters called her out for not swatching properly. “Ok guys, I get it, I didn’t know how to f***ing swatch powders before at the beginning,” Kim said in a Snapchat video while getting ready. “I’m learning… You’re stressing me the f**k out.” She also defended makeup artist Jeffree Star, 31, against her fans after he offered up his opinion about her creme contour and highlight kit. She told her own fans to “let him live” and “get off his ass.” This is why Kim K is the best!

