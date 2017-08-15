Kim Kardashian Flashes Nipples In Sheer Crop Top As She Steps Out In LA — Sexy Pics

That’s a whole lot of Kimmy! Kim Kardashian was out and about on Aug. 14, and so were her nipples. The hot mama was rocking a sheer crop top that really showed off the girls! Check it out here.

Kim Kardashian, 36, is truly fearless. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star came out swinging on Aug. 14 when she unleashed her braless bosom on the world! Kim hit the streets of Los Angeles in a teenie weenie, sheer black crop top that showed off a little more than she intended — or maybe exactly what she intended. Kim’s taught stomach was exposed and so were her areolas. It’s not a look we haven’t see on Kimmy before, but it’s always a pleasant surprise when she lets her nipples loose! CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF KIM GOING BRALESS AND FLASHING HER NIPPLES.

While Kim’s top half was definitely in the ultra-modern-era (hello, Free the Nipple Movement!) her bottom half was stuck in the ’90s. The sexy mother of two was rockin’ what appeared to be a pair of black parachute pants a la MC Hammer, along with a cunning pair of clear high heels. Interesting outfit, no? It was definitely one that was meant to show of some of her best assets!

Kim wore her sleek raven hair in her signature style — long and loose, but totally chic. Naturally beautiful always, Kim clearly just dabbed on some pink blush and gloss and was ready to go. Well, if we had skin like hers, we’d be out the door in no time flat! Kim has been having some fun in the sun with her sisters, children and husband, Kanye West, this summer and, in general, is taking it easy.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s sexy sheer crop top? Is it too much or just hot enough? Let us know below!